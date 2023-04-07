Which institution holds the most shares in 1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS)

1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) is -22.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.61 and a high of $8.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DIBS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 28.18% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.95, the stock is 0.50% and -18.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -32.43% off its SMA200. DIBS registered -55.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.59%.

The stock witnessed a -12.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.17%, and is -0.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.32% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS) has around 310 employees, a market worth around $155.12M and $96.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.42% and -55.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

1stdibs.Com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year

1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.04M, and float is at 34.85M with Short Float at 2.73%.

1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at 1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paul Ross A., the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Paul Ross A. sold 8,538 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $4.35 per share for a total of $37174.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

1stdibs.Com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Lipman Alison K. (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 3,110 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $4.35 per share for $13541.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20712.0 shares of the DIBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Hood Nancy (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 2,942 shares at an average price of $4.35 for $12809.0. The insider now directly holds 64,631 shares of 1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS).

1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -37.79% down over the past 12 months and eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is -22.75% lower over the same period. Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is -20.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.