Which institution holds the most shares in Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT)

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) is -6.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.79 and a high of $18.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COGT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.32% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 39.83% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.83, the stock is -1.92% and -14.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -15.28% off its SMA200. COGT registered 22.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.31%.

The stock witnessed a -14.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.75%, and is 3.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 5.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 185.75% and -40.07% from its 52-week high.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.90% this year

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.62M, and float is at 69.89M with Short Float at 9.13%.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fairmount Funds Management LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $8.25 per share for a total of $9.9 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.47 million shares.