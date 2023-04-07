Which institution holds the most shares in Daseke Inc. (DSKE)

Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) is 26.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.69 and a high of $9.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DSKE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $13.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 28.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.18, the stock is -1.39% and -7.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 9.54% off its SMA200. DSKE registered -13.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.94%.

The stock witnessed a -11.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.76%, and is -4.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 5.35% over the month.

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) has around 4123 employees, a market worth around $315.63M and $1.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.73 and Fwd P/E is 5.40. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.09% and -25.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Daseke Inc. (DSKE) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Daseke Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.93M, and float is at 37.15M with Short Float at 2.66%.

Daseke Inc. (DSKE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Daseke Inc. (DSKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Serianni Charles F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Serianni Charles F bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $5.89 per share for a total of $58937.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51741.0 shares.

Daseke Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Ellingsen Catharine D (Director) bought a total of 4,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $5.68 per share for $23865.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8911.0 shares of the DSKE stock.

Daseke Inc. (DSKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is trading 22.13% up over the past 12 months and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (ULH) that is 54.48% higher over the same period.