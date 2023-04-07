Which institution holds the most shares in Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) is 5.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.65 and a high of $72.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ECPG stock was last observed hovering at around $50.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $50.62, the stock is 6.06% and -3.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -4.30% off its SMA200. ECPG registered -17.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.46%.

The stock witnessed a 0.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.39%, and is 3.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.45 and Fwd P/E is 5.83. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.97% and -30.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.80% this year

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.54M, and float is at 22.77M with Short Float at 11.09%.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OLLE LAURA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OLLE LAURA sold 889 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $57.42 per share for a total of $51046.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27962.0 shares.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) that is trading -21.53% down over the past 12 months and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) that is -46.21% lower over the same period. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) is -16.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.