Which institution holds the most shares in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) is 117.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $5.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHAT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is 29.66% and 35.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 14.71% at the moment leaves the stock -25.74% off its SMA200. BHAT registered -83.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.91%.

The stock witnessed a 58.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.18%, and is 29.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.73% over the week and 11.85% over the month.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $7.38M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 129.42% and -84.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-368.00%).

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -682.70% this year

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.48M, and float is at 6.49M with Short Float at 2.45%.