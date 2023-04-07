Which institution holds the most shares in Gartner Inc. (IT)

Gartner Inc. (NYSE: IT) is -6.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $221.39 and a high of $358.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IT stock was last observed hovering at around $313.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59%.

Currently trading at $313.75, the stock is -0.36% and -4.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 1.78% off its SMA200. IT registered 5.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.66%.

The stock witnessed a -7.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.39%, and is -1.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Gartner Inc. (IT) has around 19500 employees, a market worth around $24.34B and $5.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.43 and Fwd P/E is 28.68. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.72% and -12.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.70%).

Gartner Inc. (IT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.20% this year

Gartner Inc. (IT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.16M, and float is at 76.57M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Gartner Inc. (IT) Insider Activity

A total of 184 insider transactions have happened at Gartner Inc. (IT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 109 and purchases happening 75 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Genovese Yvonne, the company’s EVP, Global Product Management. SEC filings show that Genovese Yvonne sold 1,241 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $322.21 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1327.0 shares.

Gartner Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Sribar Valentin (EVP, Research & Advisory) sold a total of 348 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $322.61 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12189.0 shares of the IT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Safian Craig (EVP & CFO) disposed off 4,510 shares at an average price of $341.53 for $1.54 million. The insider now directly holds 64,282 shares of Gartner Inc. (IT).

Gartner Inc. (IT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) that is trading -15.45% down over the past 12 months and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) that is -17.84% lower over the same period. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is 14.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.