Which institution holds the most shares in HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is -7.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.27 and a high of $79.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HQY stock was last observed hovering at around $55.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18%.

Currently trading at $56.99, the stock is -1.21% and -6.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock -10.57% off its SMA200. HQY registered -15.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.53%.

The stock witnessed a -14.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.68%, and is -1.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) has around 3170 employees, a market worth around $4.77B and $861.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.88. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.03% and -28.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Analyst Forecasts

HealthEquity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.90% this year

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.72M, and float is at 82.87M with Short Float at 3.91%.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wellborn Gayle Furgurson, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wellborn Gayle Furgurson sold 5,237 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $62.00 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12023.0 shares.

HealthEquity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that Ladd Delano (EVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY) sold a total of 5,897 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $75.00 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37471.0 shares of the HQY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, Trittschuh Larry L (EVP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER) disposed off 11,526 shares at an average price of $70.00 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 27,961 shares of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY).

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY): Who are the competitors?

