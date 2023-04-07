Which institution holds the most shares in Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR)

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) is 79.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $4.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HYPR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $2.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.6% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 24.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.51, the stock is 7.26% and 13.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 11.03% at the moment leaves the stock 23.33% off its SMA200. HYPR registered -56.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.79%.

The stock witnessed a -13.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.61%, and is 15.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 9.24% over the month.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $97.62M and $6.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 122.06% and -63.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.70%).

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyperfine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.60% this year

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.60M, and float is at 53.67M with Short Float at 4.50%.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gupta Alok, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Gupta Alok sold 5,613 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $1.39 per share for a total of $7802.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Hyperfine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Siddiqui Khan (CMO and Chief Strategy Officer) sold a total of 4,635 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $1.39 per share for $6443.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80445.0 shares of the HYPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Sainz Maria (President and CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.95 for $4750.0. The insider now directly holds 39,425 shares of Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR).