Which institution holds the most shares in Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) is -20.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.72 and a high of $13.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRNY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.45% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 10.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.09, the stock is -4.76% and -13.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -22.07% off its SMA200. KRNY registered -35.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.30%.

The stock witnessed a -14.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.10%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) has around 596 employees, a market worth around $541.06M and $250.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.49 and Fwd P/E is 10.44. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.79% and -37.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kearny Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.10% this year

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.03M, and float is at 59.76M with Short Float at 2.81%.

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McGovern John F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McGovern John F bought 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $8.83 per share for a total of $75054.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Kearny Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Mazur John J Jr (Director) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $8.68 per share for $52080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the KRNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Regan John F (Director) acquired 4,500 shares at an average price of $8.90 for $40031.0. The insider now directly holds 116,521 shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY).

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NFBK) that is trading -18.30% down over the past 12 months and Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR) that is -11.19% lower over the same period. Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) is -20.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.