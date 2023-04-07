Which institution holds the most shares in McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) is 55.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $9.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MUX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $10.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.32% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.09, the stock is 13.75% and 29.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 80.39% off its SMA200. MUX registered 12.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 136.10%.

The stock witnessed a 37.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.93%, and is 4.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) has around 520 employees, a market worth around $441.32M and $110.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -73.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 223.49% and -3.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.20%).

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.10% this year

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.05M, and float is at 39.07M with Short Float at 3.84%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 0.05% up over the past 12 months and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is -42.28% lower over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 52.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.