Which institution holds the most shares in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) is 37.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.78 and a high of $5.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OCUP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $4.85, the stock is 26.33% and 32.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock 74.26% off its SMA200. OCUP registered 58.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.72%.

The stock witnessed a 28.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.65%, and is 26.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.71% over the week and 7.21% over the month.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $103.06M and $39.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.40. Profit margin for the company is 44.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.46% and -10.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.80%).

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 122.80% this year

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.82M, and float is at 19.98M with Short Float at 4.54%.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sooch Mina, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Sooch Mina bought 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $2.02 per share for a total of $25300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that MANUSO JAMES S J (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $1.99 per share for $9950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21570.0 shares of the OCUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Sooch Mina (President and CEO) acquired 12,500 shares at an average price of $2.07 for $25879.0. The insider now directly holds 412,522 shares of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP).