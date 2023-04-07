Which institution holds the most shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) is 2.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $562.90 and a high of $873.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORLY stock was last observed hovering at around $858.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.78% off its average median price target of $920.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.68% off the consensus price target high of $975.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -5.66% lower than the price target low of $815.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $861.13, the stock is 4.16% and 4.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 11.74% off its SMA200. ORLY registered 24.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.63%.

The stock witnessed a 3.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.22%, and is 2.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) has around 71612 employees, a market worth around $52.78B and $14.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.71 and Fwd P/E is 20.98. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.98% and -1.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (70.30%).

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.60% this year

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.55M, and float is at 61.08M with Short Float at 1.47%.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN, the company’s SVP OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY. SEC filings show that LAURO JEFFREY ALAN sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $834.31 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 768.0 shares.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that BRAGG DOUG D (EVP STORE OPS/SALES) sold a total of 5,890 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $870.45 per share for $5.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5500.0 shares of the ORLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, LAURO JEFFREY ALAN (SVP OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY) disposed off 1,411 shares at an average price of $870.12 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 768 shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY).

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AutoZone Inc. (AZO) that is trading 23.96% up over the past 12 months and Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is -43.00% lower over the same period.