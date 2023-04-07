Which institution holds the most shares in ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) is -47.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.15 and a high of $27.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACDC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $13.16, the stock is -4.32% and -27.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock -33.26% off its SMA200. ACDC registered a gain of -30.37% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -36.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.61%, and is 7.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 8.45% over the month.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has around 3664 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $2.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.23 and Fwd P/E is 2.75. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.66% and -51.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-148.90%).

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Analyst Forecasts

ProFrac Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.66M, and float is at 22.66M with Short Float at 9.34%.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wilks Johnathan Ladd, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Wilks Johnathan Ladd bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $12.65 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74890.0 shares.

ProFrac Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that HADDOCK GERALD W (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $12.57 per share for $62862.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39166.0 shares of the ACDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, THRC Holdings, LP (10% Owner) acquired 402,995 shares at an average price of $12.35 for $4.98 million. The insider now directly holds 19,127,995 shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC).