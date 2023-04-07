Which institution holds the most shares in Vericel Corporation (VCEL)

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) is 14.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.30 and a high of $40.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $29.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.64% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.97% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.08, the stock is 2.32% and 1.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 3.72% at the moment leaves the stock 12.87% off its SMA200. VCEL registered -22.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.28%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.93%, and is 6.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) has around 305 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $164.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 297.82. Profit margin for the company is -10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.87% and -25.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.20%).

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vericel Corporation (VCEL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vericel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.50% this year

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.23M, and float is at 46.89M with Short Float at 12.64%.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Vericel Corporation (VCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIEGAL JONATHAN, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that SIEGAL JONATHAN sold 330 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $31.00 per share for a total of $10230.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675.0 shares.

Vericel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that Colangelo Dominick (President and CEO) sold a total of 39,938 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $27.13 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the VCEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, SIEGAL JONATHAN (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 331 shares at an average price of $25.47 for $8431.0. The insider now directly holds 875 shares of Vericel Corporation (VCEL).

Vericel Corporation (VCEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -4.40% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -7.02% lower over the same period. Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is -92.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.