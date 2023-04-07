Which institution holds the most shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) is 5.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.97 and a high of $41.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VSTO stock was last observed hovering at around $25.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.02% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.37% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.82, the stock is -3.38% and -6.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -5.97% off its SMA200. VSTO registered -26.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.58%.

The stock witnessed a -9.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.91%, and is -4.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $3.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.78 and Fwd P/E is 5.17. Distance from 52-week low is 12.41% and -37.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.80%).

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vista Outdoor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.20% this year

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.57M, and float is at 47.95M with Short Float at 9.55%.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reisdorf Kelly L, the company’s Chief Comms & IR Officer. SEC filings show that Reisdorf Kelly L sold 1,356 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $27.69 per share for a total of $37548.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13644.0 shares.

Vista Outdoor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Vanderbrink Jason R (President, Ammunition) sold a total of 10,832 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $36.87 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69540.0 shares of the VSTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, METZ CHRISTOPHER T (CEO) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $38.36 for $5.75 million. The insider now directly holds 116,461 shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO).

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pool Corporation (POOL) that is trading -24.75% down over the past 12 months and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) that is -10.43% lower over the same period. Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) is -7.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.