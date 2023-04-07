Which Institutions Own Shares In Amedisys Inc. (AMED)?

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is -7.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.36 and a high of $169.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMED stock was last observed hovering at around $77.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $111.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.85% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 8.46% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.89, the stock is 2.02% and -10.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -22.30% off its SMA200. AMED registered -54.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.92%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.00%, and is 6.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $2.45B and $2.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.17 and Fwd P/E is 16.17. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.85% and -54.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amedisys Inc. (AMED) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amedisys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.70% this year

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.51M, and float is at 31.91M with Short Float at 5.65%.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Amedisys Inc. (AMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by North Michael Paul, the company’s Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that North Michael Paul sold 5,908 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $86.43 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4164.0 shares.

Amedisys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Bohnert Denise M. (Chief Compliance Officer) sold a total of 557 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $115.00 per share for $64055.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11850.0 shares of the AMED stock.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chemed Corporation (CHE) that is trading 7.73% up over the past 12 months and National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) that is -18.08% lower over the same period.