Which Institutions Own Shares In Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) is -3.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $1.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USAS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.55, the stock is 18.45% and 8.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 3.88% off its SMA200. USAS registered -47.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.99%.

The stock witnessed a 27.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.82%, and is 9.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.33% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 48.35% and -51.85% from its 52-week high.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Analyst Forecasts

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.00M, and float is at 203.60M with Short Float at 1.43%.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.