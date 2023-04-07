Which Institutions Own Shares In Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI)?

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) is 13.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.75 and a high of $72.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCOI stock was last observed hovering at around $64.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.47% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -50.37% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.66, the stock is 4.45% and 0.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 9.50% off its SMA200. CCOI registered -8.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.20%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.49%, and is 3.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) has around 1076 employees, a market worth around $3.06B and $599.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 557.41 and Fwd P/E is 59.05. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.31% and -10.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.70% this year

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.23M, and float is at 42.10M with Short Float at 3.15%.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FERGUSON Lewis H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FERGUSON Lewis H sold 990 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $61.49 per share for a total of $60880.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14766.0 shares.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Kennedy Sheryl Lynn (Director) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $61.66 per share for $36998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7209.0 shares of the CCOI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, KILMER HENRY W (VP of IP Engineering) disposed off 2,400 shares at an average price of $63.51 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 36,000 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI).

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -6.65% down over the past 12 months.