Which Institutions Own Shares In Cryoport Inc. (CYRX)?

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) is 21.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.63 and a high of $45.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYRX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.3% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 12.17% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.08, the stock is -4.11% and -4.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -18.66% off its SMA200. CYRX registered -36.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.50%.

The stock witnessed a -7.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.61%, and is -6.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 7.20% over the month.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) has around 960 employees, a market worth around $959.14M and $237.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.87% and -53.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.60%).

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cryoport Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.00% this year

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.65M, and float is at 47.37M with Short Float at 6.48%.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHELTON JERRELL, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that SHELTON JERRELL sold 2,599 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $20.79 per share for a total of $54033.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Cryoport Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Sawicki Mark W (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 1,362 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $20.79 per share for $28316.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61670.0 shares of the CYRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, STEFANOVICH ROBERT (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,069 shares at an average price of $20.79 for $22225.0. The insider now directly holds 96,695 shares of Cryoport Inc. (CYRX).

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Greif Inc. (GEF) that is trading 1.28% up over the past 12 months.