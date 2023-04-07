Which Institutions Own Shares In IDEX Corporation (IEX)?

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) is -5.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $172.18 and a high of $246.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IEX stock was last observed hovering at around $217.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07% off its average median price target of $243.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.58% off the consensus price target high of $280.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.66% higher than the price target low of $225.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $216.77, the stock is -2.21% and -3.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 0.34% off its SMA200. IEX registered 12.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.79%.

The stock witnessed a -2.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.97%, and is -4.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) has around 8868 employees, a market worth around $16.08B and $3.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.07 and Fwd P/E is 23.64. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.89% and -11.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

IDEX Corporation (IEX) Analyst Forecasts

IDEX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.30% this year

IDEX Corporation (IEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.40M, and float is at 75.17M with Short Float at 1.48%.

IDEX Corporation (IEX) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at IDEX Corporation (IEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grogan William K, the company’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Grogan William K sold 3,181 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $226.36 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13864.0 shares.

IDEX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that SATTERTHWAITE LIVINGSTON (Director) sold a total of 3,075 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $222.69 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13232.0 shares of the IEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, ASHLEMAN ERIC D (CEO and President) disposed off 15,848 shares at an average price of $86.43 for $1.37 million. The insider now directly holds 38,480 shares of IDEX Corporation (IEX).

IDEX Corporation (IEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) that is trading 4.44% up over the past 12 months and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) that is 11.26% higher over the same period. AMETEK Inc. (AME) is 2.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.