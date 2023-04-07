Which Institutions Own Shares In Kirby Corporation (KEX)?

Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) is 5.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.03 and a high of $76.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KEX stock was last observed hovering at around $68.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95%.

Currently trading at $67.72, the stock is -1.09% and -4.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 2.10% off its SMA200. KEX registered 0.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.89%.

The stock witnessed a -7.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.49%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $3.98B and $2.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.39 and Fwd P/E is 14.32. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.06% and -11.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Kirby Corporation (KEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kirby Corporation (KEX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 149.30% this year

Kirby Corporation (KEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.89M, and float is at 59.26M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Kirby Corporation (KEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grzebinski David W, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Grzebinski David W sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $69.65 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82006.0 shares.

Kirby Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that DRAGG RONALD A (Vice President and Controller) sold a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $74.51 per share for $89412.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10944.0 shares of the KEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Niemietz Kurt A. (VP IR & Treasurer) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $74.23 for $55672.0. The insider now directly holds 675 shares of Kirby Corporation (KEX).

Kirby Corporation (KEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is -3.17% lower over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is 1.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.