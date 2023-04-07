Which Institutions Own Shares In Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW)?

Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) is 1.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.10 and a high of $68.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNW stock was last observed hovering at around $58.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.14% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -28.85% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.27, the stock is 2.25% and -3.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 6.26% off its SMA200. LNW registered -4.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.92%.

The stock witnessed a -5.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.21%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $5.26B and $2.51B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.30. Distance from 52-week low is 47.81% and -13.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Analyst Forecasts

Light & Wonder Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.10% this year

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.00M, and float is at 90.09M with Short Float at 4.06%.

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fine Capital Partners, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $64.07 per share for a total of $4.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.08 million shares.

Light & Wonder Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Regan Michael J (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $64.63 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76849.0 shares of the LNW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 27,500 shares at an average price of $52.69 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 9,422,122 shares of Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW).

Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) that is trading 14.38% up over the past 12 months and PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) that is -30.84% lower over the same period.