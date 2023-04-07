Which Institutions Own Shares In Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR)?

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) is -80.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $6.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEAR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 78.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is -39.96% and -71.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -7.82% at the moment leaves the stock -85.60% off its SMA200. PEAR registered -95.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.04.

The stock witnessed a -72.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.09%, and is -13.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.33% over the week and 27.92% over the month.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $32.12M and $14.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.50% and -96.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-212.70%).

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -287.50% this year

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.72M, and float is at 116.27M with Short Float at 1.68%.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCann Corey, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that McCann Corey sold 34,731 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $1.13 per share for a total of $39246.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.21 million shares.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that GUIFFRE CHRISTOPHERD T (CFO, COO, Treas., & Asst. Sec.) sold a total of 19,540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $1.13 per share for $22080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29960.0 shares of the PEAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Strandberg Julia (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 12,688 shares at an average price of $1.13 for $14337.0. The insider now directly holds 28,612 shares of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR).