Which Institutions Own Shares In POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX)?

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) is 24.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.53 and a high of $74.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PKX stock was last observed hovering at around $69.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.81% off its average median price target of $84.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.46% off the consensus price target high of $94.95 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -23.91% lower than the price target low of $54.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.93, the stock is 6.37% and 8.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 30.89% off its SMA200. PKX registered 16.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.54%.

The stock witnessed a 8.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.89%, and is 3.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) has around 36619 employees, a market worth around $21.44B and $65.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.85. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.96% and -8.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

POSCO Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.80% this year

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 303.40M, and float is at 303.40M with Short Float at 0.26%.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -32.57% down over the past 12 months and Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is -2.20% lower over the same period. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is -7.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.