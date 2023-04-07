Which Institutions Own Shares In Rayonier Inc. (RYN)?

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.51 and a high of $45.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RYN stock was last observed hovering at around $33.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.44% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.83% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.96, the stock is 1.36% and -2.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -4.71% off its SMA200. RYN registered -20.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.24.

The stock witnessed a -0.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.75%, and is 0.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has around 419 employees, a market worth around $4.77B and $909.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.23 and Fwd P/E is 49.42. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.69% and -28.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rayonier Inc. (RYN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rayonier Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.10% this year

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.77M, and float is at 145.49M with Short Float at 1.55%.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Rayonier Inc. (RYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NUNES DAVID L, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that NUNES DAVID L sold 16,454 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $37.00 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74901.0 shares.

Rayonier Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that NUNES DAVID L (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 7,178 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $36.00 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91355.0 shares of the RYN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, NUNES DAVID L (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $35.42 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 316,921 shares of Rayonier Inc. (RYN).

Rayonier Inc. (RYN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading -26.41% down over the past 12 months and Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is -19.00% lower over the same period. International Paper Company (IP) is -21.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.