Which Institutions Own Shares In SouthState Corporation (SSB)?

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is -8.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.56 and a high of $91.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSB stock was last observed hovering at around $69.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $86.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.76% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 11.92% higher than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.58, the stock is -4.05% and -9.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -13.53% off its SMA200. SSB registered -11.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.75%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.34%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

SouthState Corporation (SSB) has around 4921 employees, a market worth around $5.27B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.57 and Fwd P/E is 9.01. Profit margin for the company is 35.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.54% and -24.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

SouthState Corporation (SSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SouthState Corporation (SSB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SouthState Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.60% this year

SouthState Corporation (SSB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.65M, and float is at 74.79M with Short Float at 3.51%.

SouthState Corporation (SSB) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at SouthState Corporation (SSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PAGE G RUFFNER JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PAGE G RUFFNER JR bought 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $71.75 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72963.0 shares.

SouthState Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that HILL ROBERT R JR (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 24,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $83.74 per share for $2.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9993.0 shares of the SSB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Williams Douglas Lloyd (President, Atlanta Banking Grp) disposed off 23,400 shares at an average price of $85.01 for $1.99 million. The insider now directly holds 15,760 shares of SouthState Corporation (SSB).

SouthState Corporation (SSB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Busey Corporation (BUSE) that is trading -21.80% down over the past 12 months and Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) that is -17.12% lower over the same period. Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) is -33.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.