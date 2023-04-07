Which Institutions Own Shares In The ODP Corporation (ODP)?

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) is -5.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.85 and a high of $53.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ODP stock was last observed hovering at around $42.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $43.07, the stock is -5.20% and -10.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 2.97% off its SMA200. ODP registered -3.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.01%.

The stock witnessed a -11.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.97%, and is -3.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $8.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.70 and Fwd P/E is 10.02. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.29% and -19.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Analyst Forecasts

The ODP Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.00M, and float is at 38.76M with Short Float at 16.14%.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at The ODP Corporation (ODP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALONEY ZOE, the company’s EVP, Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that MALONEY ZOE sold 11,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $45.11 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35066.0 shares.

The ODP Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that MOFFITT KEVIN (EVP, President of Office Depot) sold a total of 23,488 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $50.74 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50459.0 shares of the ODP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Hlavinka Sarah E. (EVP-Chief Legal Officer & Secy) acquired 1,200 shares at an average price of $41.58 for $49896.0. The insider now directly holds 10,050 shares of The ODP Corporation (ODP).