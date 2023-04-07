Which Institutions Own Shares In Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) is 5.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.11 and a high of $26.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VECO stock was last observed hovering at around $19.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.5% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.42% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.65, the stock is -5.39% and -5.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -1.41% off its SMA200. VECO registered -25.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.12.

The stock witnessed a -6.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.65%, and is -6.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) has around 1221 employees, a market worth around $1.00B and $646.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.81 and Fwd P/E is 13.68. Profit margin for the company is 25.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.97% and -25.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veeco Instruments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 424.20% this year

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.58M, and float is at 50.18M with Short Float at 10.08%.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilkerson Susan, the company’s SVP, GLOBAL SALES & SERVICE. SEC filings show that Wilkerson Susan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $21.25 per share for a total of $46750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62504.0 shares.

Veeco Instruments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that St Dennis Thomas (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $21.60 per share for $54000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52429.0 shares of the VECO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, KIERNAN JOHN P (SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $20.79 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 89,158 shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO).

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AXT Inc. (AXTI) that is trading -43.22% down over the past 12 months and Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) that is -46.68% lower over the same period. Intevac Inc. (IVAC) is 29.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.