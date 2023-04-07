Who are the Institutional Holders in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN)?

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) is -16.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.23 and a high of $20.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWAN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.2% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -12.14% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.70, the stock is 5.55% and -8.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -3.60% off its SMA200. CWAN registered -25.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.99%.

The stock witnessed a -2.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.49%, and is 0.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) has around 1728 employees, a market worth around $3.69B and $303.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.99. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.80% and -24.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.16M, and float is at 79.52M with Short Float at 3.91%.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Insider Activity

A total of 182 insider transactions have happened at Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 115 and purchases happening 67 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU sold 729,953 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $14.50 per share for a total of $10.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU (10% Owner) sold a total of 729,953 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $14.50 per share for $10.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CWAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU (10% Owner) disposed off 1,220,047 shares at an average price of $14.50 for $17.69 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN).