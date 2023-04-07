Who are the Institutional Holders in HealthStream Inc. (HSTM)?

HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) is 7.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.81 and a high of $27.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $26.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.69% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.88% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.75, the stock is 2.32% and 5.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 12.38% off its SMA200. HSTM registered 34.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.25%.

The stock witnessed a 4.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.63%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) has around 1135 employees, a market worth around $790.46M and $266.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.89 and Fwd P/E is 59.44. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.21% and -1.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HealthStream Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.90% this year

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.58M, and float is at 24.14M with Short Float at 1.04%.

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taylor Tate Deborah, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Taylor Tate Deborah sold 3,374 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $25.26 per share for a total of $85226.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18488.0 shares.

HealthStream Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that MCLAREN JEFFREY L (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $24.17 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13065.0 shares of the HSTM stock.

HealthStream Inc. (HSTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading -56.19% down over the past 12 months and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) that is -23.76% lower over the same period.