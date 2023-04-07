Who are the Institutional Holders in Maximus Inc. (MMS)?

Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is 9.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.46 and a high of $85.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MMS stock was last observed hovering at around $79.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.76% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 14.64% higher than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.24, the stock is 4.67% and 2.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 18.32% off its SMA200. MMS registered 5.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.98%.

The stock witnessed a 1.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.58%, and is 3.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) has around 39500 employees, a market worth around $4.78B and $4.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.96 and Fwd P/E is 18.53. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.34% and -5.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maximus Inc. (MMS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maximus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.60% this year

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.12M, and float is at 60.18M with Short Float at 1.99%.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Maximus Inc. (MMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baylinson Ilene R., the company’s General Mgr – Health & Human. SEC filings show that Baylinson Ilene R. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $82.74 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10044.0 shares.

Maximus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that FRANCIS DAVID (General Counsel) sold a total of 3,632 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $74.68 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10026.0 shares of the MMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, RUDDY RAYMOND B (Director) acquired 5,730 shares at an average price of $69.91 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 109,030 shares of Maximus Inc. (MMS).

Maximus Inc. (MMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -18.64% down over the past 12 months and ICF International Inc. (ICFI) that is 10.88% higher over the same period. The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) is -21.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.