Who are the Institutional Holders in Mercer International Inc. (MERC)?

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) is -20.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.12 and a high of $17.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MERC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 22.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.27, the stock is -5.10% and -15.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -29.15% off its SMA200. MERC registered -32.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.28%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.31%, and is -3.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has around 3320 employees, a market worth around $605.52M and $2.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.49 and Fwd P/E is 5.24. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.64% and -47.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mercer International Inc. (MERC) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mercer International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.90% this year

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.13M, and float is at 40.38M with Short Float at 1.77%.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Mercer International Inc. (MERC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rettig Rainer, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rettig Rainer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $16.34 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10893.0 shares.

Mercer International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Purchase Keith (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $17.01 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67393.0 shares of the MERC stock.