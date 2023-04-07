Who are the Institutional Holders in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)?

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) is 41.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $3.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRTK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $2.65, the stock is 35.91% and 35.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 14.46% off its SMA200. PRTK registered -11.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.11%.

The stock witnessed a 48.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.56%, and is 25.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.19% over the week and 13.00% over the month.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) has around 268 employees, a market worth around $126.67M and $160.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.52. Profit margin for the company is -39.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.43% and -27.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.90%).

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.20% this year

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.75M, and float is at 46.32M with Short Float at 7.81%.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DONDERO JAMES D, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that DONDERO JAMES D bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $1.73 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.16 million shares.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that DONDERO JAMES D (10% Owner) bought a total of 106,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $1.77 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.06 million shares of the PRTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, DONDERO JAMES D (10% Owner) acquired 242,500 shares at an average price of $1.74 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 1,307,617 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK).

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) that is trading -40.26% down over the past 12 months and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) that is 7.95% higher over the same period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is -9.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.