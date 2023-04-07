Who are the Institutional Holders in Squarespace Inc. (SQSP)?

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) is 46.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.43 and a high of $33.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SQSP stock was last observed hovering at around $32.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.94% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -29.68% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.42, the stock is 10.56% and 24.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 43.36% off its SMA200. SQSP registered 22.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.30%.

The stock witnessed a 18.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.09%, and is 3.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $4.30B and $867.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 66.03. Profit margin for the company is -29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.67% and -1.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.30%).

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Squarespace Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.32M, and float is at 82.73M with Short Float at 1.90%.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KLEIN JONATHAN D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KLEIN JONATHAN D sold 53,758 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $27.28 per share for a total of $1.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

Squarespace Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that KLEIN JONATHAN D (Director) sold a total of 28,446 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $27.00 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.75 million shares of the SQSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, O’Connor Courtenay (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 21,801 shares at an average price of $23.14 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 38,216 shares of Squarespace Inc. (SQSP).