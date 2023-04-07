Who are the Institutional Holders in StepStone Group Inc. (STEP)?

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ: STEP) is -8.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.98 and a high of $32.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STEP stock was last observed hovering at around $22.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.11% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 23.33% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.00, the stock is -4.07% and -15.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -16.11% off its SMA200. STEP registered -29.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.78%.

The stock witnessed a -19.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.34%, and is -1.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) has around 920 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $131.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.47. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.64% and -28.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (49.10%).

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Analyst Forecasts

StepStone Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 447.60% this year

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.19M, and float is at 48.70M with Short Float at 1.94%.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Park David Y, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Park David Y sold 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $28.52 per share for a total of $68448.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31864.0 shares.

StepStone Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Lim James (10% Owner) sold a total of 446 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $31.06 per share for $13853.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.89 million shares of the STEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Lim James (10% Owner) disposed off 5,272 shares at an average price of $31.05 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 6,890,067 shares of StepStone Group Inc. (STEP).