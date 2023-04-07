Who are the Institutional Holders in STERIS plc (STE)?

STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) is 4.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $159.21 and a high of $255.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STE stock was last observed hovering at around $192.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $215.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.54% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.05% higher than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $193.10, the stock is 5.06% and 0.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 0.86% off its SMA200. STE registered -21.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.59%.

The stock witnessed a 7.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.10%, and is 2.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

STERIS plc (STE) has around 16422 employees, a market worth around $18.92B and $4.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.99. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.29% and -24.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

STERIS plc (STE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STERIS plc (STE) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STERIS plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.40% this year

STERIS plc (STE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.72M, and float is at 98.41M with Short Float at 2.41%.

STERIS plc (STE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at STERIS plc (STE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Majors Cary L, the company’s SVP and President, Healthcare. SEC filings show that Majors Cary L sold 1,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $190.21 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11345.0 shares.

STERIS plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Majors Cary L (SVP and President, Healthcare) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $192.51 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12495.0 shares of the STE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Zangerle John Adam (Sr. VP, Gen Counsel, and Sec.) disposed off 2,659 shares at an average price of $205.31 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 27,936 shares of STERIS plc (STE).

STERIS plc (STE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -1.53% down over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -14.06% lower over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -3.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.