Who are the Institutional Holders in TechTarget Inc. (TTGT)?

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) is -18.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.01 and a high of $79.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTGT stock was last observed hovering at around $35.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.69% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 10.2% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.92, the stock is 2.18% and -10.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.70% at the moment leaves the stock -32.61% off its SMA200. TTGT registered -55.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.29%.

The stock witnessed a -4.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.19%, and is 1.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $297.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.39 and Fwd P/E is 15.02. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.82% and -54.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TechTarget Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.00% this year

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.44M, and float is at 26.55M with Short Float at 7.30%.

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kitchens Rebecca, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Kitchens Rebecca sold 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $39.50 per share for a total of $29625.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16996.0 shares.

TechTarget Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that BURKE ROBERT D (Director) sold a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $39.57 per share for $47484.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1300.0 shares of the TTGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, Kitchens Rebecca (President) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $49.13 for $36848.0. The insider now directly holds 17,746 shares of TechTarget Inc. (TTGT).

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) that is trading -20.50% down over the past 12 months and RELX PLC (RELX) that is 3.18% higher over the same period. CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is 2.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.