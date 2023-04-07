Who are the Institutional Holders in Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN)?

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE: TRN) is -21.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.94 and a high of $32.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.11% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.15% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.36, the stock is -1.17% and -10.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -10.74% off its SMA200. TRN registered -27.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.39%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.81%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) has around 9215 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.66 and Fwd P/E is 12.56. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.56% and -28.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trinity Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 152.70% this year

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.70M, and float is at 80.69M with Short Float at 2.66%.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Savage Jean, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Savage Jean bought 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $23.19 per share for a total of $99717.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Trinity Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that MACLIN TODD (Director) bought a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $21.19 per share for $95355.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27548.0 shares of the TRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Savage Jean (President & CEO) acquired 4,485 shares at an average price of $22.29 for $99971.0. The insider now directly holds 189,876 shares of Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN).

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) that is trading -35.59% down over the past 12 months and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is -3.17% lower over the same period. FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is -53.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.