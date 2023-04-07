Who are the Institutional Holders in U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL)?

U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL) is -4.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.75 and a high of $70.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UHAL stock was last observed hovering at around $57.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $69.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.36% off the consensus price target high of $69.80 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 17.36% higher than the price target low of $69.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.68, the stock is 0.11% and -7.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 0.92% off its SMA200. UHAL registered 1.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.26%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.70%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) has around 15456 employees, a market worth around $9.93B and $5.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.43. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.89% and -18.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U-Haul Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.90% this year

U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 196.08M, and float is at 7.84M with Short Float at 22.35%.

U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Willow Grove Holdings LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Willow Grove Holdings LP bought 24,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $56.41 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24900.0 shares.

U-Haul Holding Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that SHOEN MARK V (10% Owner) bought a total of 24,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $56.41 per share for $1.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24900.0 shares of the UHAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, SHOEN EDWARD J (President) acquired 24,900 shares at an average price of $56.41 for $1.4 million. The insider now directly holds 24,900 shares of U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL).

U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Public Storage (PSA) that is trading -18.27% down over the past 12 months and Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) that is -20.77% lower over the same period. Life Storage Inc. (LSI) is 1.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.