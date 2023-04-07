Who is the Top Investor In AAON Inc. (AAON)?

AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) is 23.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.50 and a high of $97.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAON stock was last observed hovering at around $92.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.07% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -15.94% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.75, the stock is 0.54% and 8.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 33.19% off its SMA200. AAON registered 69.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.60%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.56%, and is -2.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

AAON Inc. (AAON) has around 3666 employees, a market worth around $4.87B and $888.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.05 and Fwd P/E is 29.51. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.26% and -4.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

AAON Inc. (AAON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AAON Inc. (AAON) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 69.70% this year

AAON Inc. (AAON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.13M, and float is at 42.27M with Short Float at 1.87%.

AAON Inc. (AAON) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at AAON Inc. (AAON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wakefield Stephen E, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Wakefield Stephen E bought 516 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $89.30 per share for a total of $46079.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9121.0 shares.

AAON Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Kidwell Casey (VP, Administration) sold a total of 1,607 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $92.63 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2616.0 shares of the AAON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Wichman Gordon Douglas (Vice President) disposed off 5,620 shares at an average price of $92.87 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 3,992 shares of AAON Inc. (AAON).

AAON Inc. (AAON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lennox International Inc. (LII) that is trading -10.29% down over the past 12 months and Standex International Corporation (SXI) that is 16.28% higher over the same period. A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) is -1.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.