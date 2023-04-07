Who is the Top Investor In Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR)?

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) is 2.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.78 and a high of $11.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XAIR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.13% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 52.57% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.64, the stock is 2.47% and 3.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -9.61% off its SMA200. XAIR registered -0.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.95%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.50%, and is 1.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 38.77% and -43.54% from its 52-week high.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beyond Air Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.40% this year

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.92M, and float is at 25.12M with Short Float at 5.62%.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Forbes William P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Forbes William P bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $6.67 per share for a total of $33350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14855.0 shares.

Beyond Air Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Carey Robert (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $6.45 per share for $64500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the XAIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Carey Robert (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.30 for $63000.0. The insider now directly holds 876,496 shares of Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR).