Who is the Top Investor In Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI)?

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) is -5.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.58 and a high of $7.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHMI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 22.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.46, the stock is -1.69% and -13.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -11.01% off its SMA200. CHMI registered -24.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.84.

The stock witnessed a -5.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.14%, and is -1.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.93 and Fwd P/E is 5.10. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.21% and -24.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 328.60% this year

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.67M, and float is at 20.86M with Short Float at 10.21%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lown Jeffrey B, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Lown Jeffrey B bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 29 at a price of $5.13 per share for a total of $7693.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15264.0 shares.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) that is trading -50.54% down over the past 12 months and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is -40.43% lower over the same period. Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is -34.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.