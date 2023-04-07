Who is the Top Investor In Hillenbrand Inc. (HI)?

Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) is 3.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.16 and a high of $53.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HI stock was last observed hovering at around $44.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $43.95, the stock is -2.31% and -5.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -0.01% off its SMA200. HI registered 0.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.35%.

The stock witnessed a -7.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.90%, and is -5.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $2.97B and $2.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.04 and Fwd P/E is 11.09. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.54% and -17.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.70% this year

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.40M, and float is at 68.13M with Short Float at 1.98%.

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whitted J Michael, the company’s Sr. VP Strategy & Corp Dev. SEC filings show that Whitted J Michael sold 4,132 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $52.00 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12645.0 shares.

Hillenbrand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that TRAINOR CHRISTOPHER H (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 3,471 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $53.48 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46327.0 shares of the HI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, TRAINOR CHRISTOPHER H (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 12,813 shares at an average price of $50.38 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 46,327 shares of Hillenbrand Inc. (HI).

Hillenbrand Inc. (HI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Service Corporation International (SCI) that is trading 4.99% up over the past 12 months and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is 9.08% higher over the same period. Matthews International Corporation (MATW) is 10.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.