Who is the Top Investor In IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)?

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) is 21.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.88 and a high of $134.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IPGP stock was last observed hovering at around $116.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1% off its average median price target of $124.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.84% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -14.32% lower than the price target low of $101.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.46, the stock is -2.34% and -3.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 15.27% off its SMA200. IPGP registered 9.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.99%.

The stock witnessed a -5.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.47%, and is -4.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) has around 6230 employees, a market worth around $5.41B and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.40 and Fwd P/E is 20.17. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.55% and -14.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.20% this year

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.70M, and float is at 30.36M with Short Float at 2.91%.

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Valentin Gapontsev Trust I, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $115.60 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.37 million shares.

IPG Photonics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Valentin Gapontsev Trust I (10% Owner) sold a total of 16,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $122.20 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.38 million shares of the IPGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Burgomaster Thomas J (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,300 shares at an average price of $125.52 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 8,595 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP).

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradyne Inc. (TER) that is trading -10.29% down over the past 12 months and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) that is -50.22% lower over the same period. National Instruments Corporation (NATI) is 29.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.