Who is the Top Investor In Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM)?

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is 8.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.59 and a high of $26.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLYM stock was last observed hovering at around $20.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $20.86, the stock is 1.78% and -1.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 5.95% off its SMA200. PLYM registered -20.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.02%.

The stock witnessed a -3.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.27%, and is 1.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $874.45M and $183.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.80% and -21.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.50% this year

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.60M, and float is at 37.30M with Short Float at 2.52%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -26.18% down over the past 12 months.