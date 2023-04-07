Who is the Top Investor In Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM)?

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ: PRIM) is 12.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.90 and a high of $28.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRIM stock was last observed hovering at around $25.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.17% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 8.19% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.79, the stock is 0.22% and -3.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 11.81% off its SMA200. PRIM registered 0.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.11%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.37%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) has around 2509 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $4.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.02 and Fwd P/E is 8.73. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.91% and -12.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Primoris Services Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.80% this year

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.12M, and float is at 52.30M with Short Float at 1.68%.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cook Stephen C., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cook Stephen C. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 at a price of $24.16 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16962.0 shares.

Primoris Services Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that King David Lee (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $27.36 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32354.0 shares of the PRIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Cook Stephen C. (Director) disposed off 6,973 shares at an average price of $20.75 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 22,447 shares of Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM).

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading -42.50% down over the past 12 months and MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) that is 36.30% higher over the same period. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is 22.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.