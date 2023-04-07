Who is the Top Investor In Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL)?

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is 5.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.42 and a high of $33.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCVL stock was last observed hovering at around $25.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $25.30, the stock is 1.73% and -3.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 4.29% off its SMA200. SCVL registered -14.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.36%.

The stock witnessed a -5.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.12%, and is -0.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $679.81M and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.40 and Fwd P/E is 5.56. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.24% and -24.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.90% this year

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.15M, and float is at 16.49M with Short Float at 18.63%.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Guthrie Andrea R., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Guthrie Andrea R. sold 1,154 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $26.06 per share for a total of $30073.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25244.0 shares.

Shoe Carnival Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Guthrie Andrea R. (Director) sold a total of 1,665 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $24.04 per share for $40027.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26398.0 shares of the SCVL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Tomm Charles B. (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $27.30 for $54600.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL).

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genesco Inc. (GCO) that is trading -42.30% down over the past 12 months and Foot Locker Inc. (FL) that is 36.54% higher over the same period. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is 6.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.