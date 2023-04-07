Who is the Top Investor In SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN)?

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) is 43.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.14 and a high of $22.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIBN stock was last observed hovering at around $19.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.12% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.6% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.48, the stock is -0.45% and 4.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 21.31% off its SMA200. SIBN registered -8.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.93%.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.08%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $674.20M and $106.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.87% and -15.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.20%).

SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SI-BONE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.90% this year

SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.60M, and float is at 33.87M with Short Float at 3.29%.

SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RECUPERO ANTHONY J, the company’s President, Commercial Ops. SEC filings show that RECUPERO ANTHONY J sold 1,712 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $19.28 per share for a total of $33010.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

SI-BONE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Maheshwari Anshul (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,229 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $19.30 per share for $23719.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the SIBN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, FRANCIS LAURA (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $20.23 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 453,168 shares of SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN).

SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.02% down over the past 12 months and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -12.18% lower over the same period. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -27.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.