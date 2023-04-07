Who is the Top Investor In SolarWinds Corporation (SWI)?

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) is -11.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.51 and a high of $13.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SWI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.0% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 20.76% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.32, the stock is -2.96% and -9.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -10.21% off its SMA200. SWI registered -36.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.46%.

The stock witnessed a -10.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.97%, and is -0.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) has around 2305 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $719.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.61. Distance from 52-week low is 10.79% and -37.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.70%).

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SolarWinds Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.50% this year

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.73M, and float is at 40.77M with Short Float at 3.47%.

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bliss Jason, the company’s Chief Administrative Officer. SEC filings show that Bliss Jason sold 53,839 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $8.77 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.76 million shares.

SolarWinds Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Bliss Jason (Chief Administrative Officer) sold a total of 899 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $8.50 per share for $7642.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the SWI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Bliss Jason (Chief Administrative Officer) disposed off 7,650 shares at an average price of $8.54 for $65331.0. The insider now directly holds 597,710 shares of SolarWinds Corporation (SWI).

SolarWinds Corporation (SWI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading 1.39% up over the past 12 months and Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is -6.65% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 1.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.