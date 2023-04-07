Who is the Top Investor In SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)?

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) is -2.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $9.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSSS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 32.91% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.69, the stock is 7.86% and -0.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -21.54% off its SMA200. SSSS registered -57.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.34%.

The stock witnessed a -0.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.56%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $104.57M and $2.37M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.43. Distance from 52-week low is 27.24% and -59.18% from its 52-week high.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SuRo Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -143.30% this year

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.34M, and float is at 26.66M with Short Float at 0.75%.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Green Allison, the company’s. SEC filings show that Green Allison bought 7,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $3.80 per share for a total of $29830.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

SuRo Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Klein Mark D () bought a total of 22,034 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $3.77 per share for $83068.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.05 million shares of the SSSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Green Allison () acquired 5,058 shares at an average price of $3.73 for $18866.0. The insider now directly holds 119,935 shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS).